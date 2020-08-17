  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Justin Bieber won't let go of Hailey Baldwin's hand as the lovebirds pose for a photo with the singer's team

Justin Bieber is ever the romantic in his latest Instagram post which features his team as well as his wife Hailey Baldwin. While JB and his crew posed for a lovely photo, the Intentions singer held on to his ladylove's hand.
40869 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber won't let go of Hailey Baldwin's hand as the lovebirds pose for a photo with the singer's teamJustin Bieber won't let go of Hailey Baldwin's hand as the lovebirds pose for a photo with the singer's team

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are definitely making the most of their time when it comes to quarantining together. For the past few weeks, it's been a road trip adventure for the lovebirds, who will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary next month. Their Instagram pages have been flooded with photos from the gala time they are having with each other as well as with their famous friends like Jayden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper. You'd think the honeymoon phase was over for them but it still continues to be all about marital bliss for the good-looking pair.

Taking to IG recently was Bieber who shared a lovely snap of himself with Baldwin as well as his team. In what looked like a fun team dinner session, it didn't stop Justin from showing off his romantic side. While there is some distance between the two, the Intentions singer doesn't let go off the 23-year-old model's hand. JB is seen wearing a black cardigan over a white shirt and baby pink pants while Baldwin looks gorgeous in a suede jacket while her hair is tied in a neat middle-parted bun and gold dangling earrings.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest IG post featuring Hailey Baldwin and his team below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and my team

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin on her romantic quarantine period with husband Justin Bieber: Well, we didn't make any babies

Meanwhile, during a virtual panel discussion at PaleyFest LA for the 26-year-old singer's YouTube docuseries Seasons, Justin shared honestly, "I feel like it's my honour to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides, to say, 'If Justin with all these things; money and fame and all this stuff, still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone'."

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement