Justin Bieber won't let go of Hailey Baldwin's hand as the lovebirds pose for a photo with the singer's team

Justin Bieber is ever the romantic in his latest Instagram post which features his team as well as his wife Hailey Baldwin. While JB and his crew posed for a lovely photo, the Intentions singer held on to his ladylove's hand.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are definitely making the most of their time when it comes to quarantining together. For the past few weeks, it's been a road trip adventure for the lovebirds, who will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary next month. Their Instagram pages have been flooded with photos from the gala time they are having with each other as well as with their famous friends like Jayden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper. You'd think the honeymoon phase was over for them but it still continues to be all about marital bliss for the good-looking pair.

Taking to IG recently was Bieber who shared a lovely snap of himself with Baldwin as well as his team. In what looked like a fun team dinner session, it didn't stop Justin from showing off his romantic side. While there is some distance between the two, the Intentions singer doesn't let go off the 23-year-old model's hand. JB is seen wearing a black cardigan over a white shirt and baby pink pants while Baldwin looks gorgeous in a suede jacket while her hair is tied in a neat middle-parted bun and gold dangling earrings.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest IG post featuring Hailey Baldwin and his team below:

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin on her romantic quarantine period with husband Justin Bieber: Well, we didn't make any babies

Meanwhile, during a virtual panel discussion at PaleyFest LA for the 26-year-old singer's YouTube docuseries Seasons, Justin shared honestly, "I feel like it's my honour to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides, to say, 'If Justin with all these things; money and fame and all this stuff, still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone'."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×