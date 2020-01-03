Justin Bieber's adorable photo with wife Hailey Baldwin screams love; Check it out

Justin Bieber has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle with wife Hailey Baldwin which is simply adorable. Have a look at their latest picture.

Numerous people across the globe welcomed the New Year 2020 with great pomp and show. Popular international singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are no less in this regard and were by each other’s side as they welcomed 2020. The lovely couple had a year full of highs and lows but never left each other’s side thereby serving as an inspiration for numerous other couples out there. Well, there’s no doubt that they had got each other’s back throughout 2019.

Justin Bieber and Hailey have been quite vocal about their unconditional love for each other and their social media display of affection is simply adorable. The Let Me Love You singer has recently shared a picture with Hailey by his side on Instagram and we are in complete awe of them! The supermodel and singer can be seen making pout faces in the monochrome selfie in which they are looking super cute!

Check out the latest picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey below:

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey also celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently much to the excitement of their fans. On the professional front, the Sorry singer took to social media sometime back and teased his fans about something big that is coming their way in 2020. He had also shared a teaser video giving rise to speculations that he will be starting off the new decade with a brand new album. However, Justin is tight – lipped and has decided to keep the project under wraps for some time which has further piqued the interest of all the Beliebers.

Credits :Instagram

