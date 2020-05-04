Justin Bieber's brother twerking to All Stars will leave you in splits; Singer revisits One Less Lonely Girl

Justin Bieber spent his weekend bonding with his siblings. His Sunday included jamming on One Less Lonely Girl and his brother twerking on All Stars.

Justin Bieber had a fun Sunday with his siblings. The singer gave Hailey Bieber a break as he stepped outdoors with his brother and sisters. The singer shared a slew of videos showing what his ideal Sunday looks like. The Biebers goofed around the house before they stepped headed to the backyard and unwinded under the sun, and took a ride through the empty fields. As the siblings lazed around in the yard, Justin revealed his family jammed to One Less Lonely Girl.

The family revisited the Canadian singer's 2009 hit as they laid on the grass. The family was heard singing along the lyrics while Justin filmed them. But the highlight of the weekend was probably when Justin's younger brother twerked in the yard. Sharing a couple of videos on his Instagram Stories, Justin revealed his little brother gave no hoots as he twerked to All Stars, by Smash Mouth.

Apart from the videos, Justin also flooded our timelines with a few heartwarming photos featuring his family. Check them out below:

Justin has been practicing lockdown in Canada with his wife Hailey amid the lockdown. The couple flew to his Canadian home a few days before the lockdown in Canada and the US was announced. Although homebound, Justin is releasing a new song. The singer has collaborated with Ariana Grande on a song titled Stuck With U. The two international singers are donating all proceeds from the song to a charity supporting those affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

