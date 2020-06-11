Justin Bieber's Changes, Selena Gomez's Rare, BTS' MOTS: 7 earn a spot in Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2020

Billboard was mighty impressed with Justin Bieber's Changes, Selena Gomez's Rare and BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 as they each found a place in their list of 50 Best Albums of 2020. Read below to know the reason why each album was selected.

Earning a spot in anything related to Billboard is something musicians aspire for in their careers. In their recent list of 50 Best Albums of 2020, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS were amongst the artists whose recent works found a deserved spot. For Justin, it was Changes, which marked the 26-year-old singer's 7th No. 1 album on Billboard 200. As to why Changes was amongst the best albums of the year, Billboard stated that the album was "at peace to be concerned with collecting No. 1 hits the way that Purpose did." Moreover, JB did a lot of growing up over the years with Changes being the perfect evidence of the same as well as a love letter to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Over to Selena, whose Rare claimed her third No.1 album on Billboard 200 with Lose You To Love Me securing the 27-year-old singer, her first #1 on Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, Rare is "as diaristic as it's danceable." and appreciated how Gomez was willing to take artistic risks in her musical career. It may have taken her quite a few years to make her comeback but Rare showed us why it was worth the waiting period.

BTS too found a place in the list with their most successful album to date, Map of the Soul: 7, which not only became their fourth No.1 album on Billboard 200 and scored them their highest Billboard Hot 100 entry at #8 with the lead single, On, but MOTS: 7 sold a massive 500,000 pure copies in the US. Billboard noted how it was their best-performing album to date as well as their strongest and widest set (five songs reprised from Map of the Soul: Persona and 14 additional songs) along with appreciating Louder Than Bombs and Respect, in particular.

Other artists who found a spot in Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2020 were Lady Gaga (Chromatica), Drake (Dark Lane Demo Tapes), The Weeknd (After Hours), Niall Horan (Heartbreak Weather), Halsey (Manic), Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia), Megan Thee Stallion (Suga), Mac Miller (Circles) and Monsta X (All About Luv).

