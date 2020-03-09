Justin Bieber's Changes tour gets downsized to smaller venues after poor ticket sales; Read Details

Justin Bieber's Changes tour gets shifted from stadiums to smaller venues after low ticket sales.

Justin Bieber will soon be seen showing off his incredible vocal range at his 45 date tour beginning from May. The songwriter and singer is to go around North America for The Changes tour. However, it seems like Justin Bieber's show has not been able to do well at the ticket window so far. The Tour tickets have not been selling well and as per the American Airlines Center, his concert at AT&T Stadium on June 27 is being relocated to America Airlines Center on Sunday, June 28.

Various other spots on Justin Bieber's tour for Changes have been downsized to smaller venues after poor ticket sales of the same. It has been relocated from stadiums to small arenas. A major reason being the global outbreak of Coronavirus that is spreading worldwide like wildfire, has adversely affected the sales of the tickets. On Friday evening, 8 arenas posted notices announcing that the show has been shifted indoors for unforeseen circumstances.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber's #Changes Stadium Tour is being downsized to arenas. pic.twitter.com/lrzeII6z11 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2020

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena. If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020

A show at the NRG Stadium show has been moved to Houston's Toyota Center on June 27. August 14's show at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium is shifted to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, FedEx Field outside of Washington, D.C. show to Capital One Arena, the Ford Field show in Detroit to Little Caesars Arena and so on. However, Justin Bieber will still be seen performing at Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Pasadena stadium and a few more big stadiums.

