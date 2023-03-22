Justin Bieber’s cousin Clayton Soyka passes away

Justin Bieber’s cousin Clayton Soyka has passed away. The pop star’s father Jeremy confirmed his death via an emotional tribute on social media. The cause behind Soyka’s demise is not yet known.

A few hours back, Jeremy took to his Instagram space and posted a throwback picture of him attending a UFC match with Clayton Soyka in December 2018. Through his caption, Jeremy shared that Clayton had 'struggled' before his death.

"Always had a soft spot for you. Always seen the struggle in your eyes. If u only knew that it always gets better. You will be missed. So long @claytonsoyka rest easy," Jeremy wrote.

Soyka was believed to be in his mid-20s. As per Daily Mail, he worked as a sales executive in Ontario, Canada, which also happens to be Bieber’s hometown. However, his bio on Instagram reads that he was a divorce and family lawyer.

Clayton Soyka’s posts with Selena Gomez

As per his Instagram feed, Clayton’s last post on the site was made in January. He posted a slew of pictures with his face facing away from the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “Silence is violence (slew of emojis)”.

In February 2018, Clayton attended Jeremy’s wedding with his wife Chelsey in Jamaica. He also posted pictures from the event on his Instagram space, including two photos with Justin Bieber’s then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who also attended the ceremony with the Peaches singer. In one of the pictures, Clayton wrote, “Whats more beautiful them or the view”. While for another photograph, he captioned the post with a flower emoji.

Netizens send their condolences to Clayton Soyka

Netizens took to Clayton’s picture with Selena and posted their condolences. One of them wrote, “So young (sad crying emoji)”. While another fan’s comment read, “Rest in peace (red heart emoji, folded hands emoji)” One of Selena’s fan pages commented, “Rest gently young man”.

Rest in peace Clayton Soyka.

