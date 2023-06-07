Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy shares an offensive post about Pride Month: Netizens react

Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber has been letting everyone know how he feels about the LGBTQ community. Recently, he posted dismissive messages about the celebration of the Pride Month on his Twitter handle. His post has been receiving flak from Justin Bieber’s around the world, and the netizens.

Justin Bieber’s dad shares a disturbing post about LGBTQ community

Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy, who has children with 3 different women, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a meme of a pride flag. The now deleted post reads: "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." The meme came along with his post on Monday which said, “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!"

Jeremy Bieber’s message proves he does not support the LGBTQ+ community. On the other hand, Justin’s fans took the comment section to answer him back. They mercilessly trolled the singer’s dad for posting a hateful message against the community.

Beliebers react to Jeremy’s post

One fan of Justin wrote, “Don’t forget to thank Justin Bieber this month for your paid bills.” Another commented, “Yes! thanks straight man, who left your woman at the time raising your child alone. You are definitely the best person to something about family, respect and love." A third one said, “said the man who left a woman to raise a child all by herself. and don’t forget to thank that same child for all the money you have.” While another one shared, “stop trying to be homophobic with this argument that seems to defend "traditional family" you were not even a good father to justin, maybe you should worry about justin's daddy issues, what a hypocrisy.” “Bro, you literally left your girlfriend with your child and just remember then when Justin became famous…please…if i have to thank straight people like you i prefer not,” added a fan.

Jeremy Bieber had Justin Bieber with Pattie Mallete when the ex-couple were 18. They broke up shortly after. However, Pattie raised the ‘Baby’ singer all alone with the help of her own parents. Meanwhile, Justin and Jeremy maintained a relationship as he got older.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber looks chic in Justin Bieber's shirt, shares a glimpse of 'outfit from husband’s closet'