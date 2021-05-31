Justin Bieber's endearing 'sleepy' 13th birthday wish for sister Jazmyn Bieber PROVES their lifelong bond

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin wished the 27-year-old musician's half-sister Jazmyn Bieber on her 13th birthday by sharing cute cuddling photos.

Justin Bieber is one "proud" brother to his half-sister Jazmyn Bieber if his latest heartwarming Instagram post is any inclination! Taking to his IG page, which is 176 million followers strong and counting, Justin wished his baby sister on her birthday as she turns the big 1-3 and is officially a teenager this year. Fans of Bieber are already aware of the lifelong bond shared between JB and Jazmyn.

In the two snaps shared by Justin, you see the Bieber siblings sharing a warm cuddle in both, with JB's matching white hoodie and snapback combo and Jazmyn's peppy pink attires, sound asleep without a care in the world. It's indeed an endearing sight to witness. You can even see the striking similarities in their visuals which adds more 'cuteness to the already adorable photos. Moreover, Bieber gave us major brother goals with his heartfelt caption dedicated to his baby sister. "@jazmynbieber I love you so much! I feel so lucky to have you as a sister! I'm so proud of You! I’m always here for you. forever ! Happy birthday!," the 27-year-old musician wrote lovingly.

Even JB's darling wife Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram Stories to wish her sister-in-law on her special day with a sweet selfie of the duo along with Justin's half-brother Jaxon Bieber. While Hailey keeps it cosy in a grey cardigan with her hair tied in a neat bun and golden hoop earrings as accessories, the Bieber siblings twin in black and white Christmas reindeer inspired onesies. "happy birthday my beautiful @jazmynbieber. can't believe you're 13," a shocked Baldwin captioned her IG story.

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's lovely birthday posts for Jazmyn Bieber below:

We adore the Bieber siblings and how!

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber lets go of controversial dreadlocks & debuts buzzcut in Hailey Baldwin snap amid BBMAs 2021 snub

Meanwhile, Justin recently made headlines for his guest appearance on Friends: The Reunion. It was during a customised Friends fashion show when Bieber strutted on the ramp, dressed as Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) hilarious Sputnik Halloween costume. JB was all about the swag as he surprised not just the audience present but even the cast themselves. Justin and Hailey even clicked photos with the cast at the trademark Central Perk set-up, sitting on the iconic orange couch.

Share your comment ×