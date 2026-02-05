Justin Bieber’s Hailey Bieber Tattoo Reveal Planned Last Minute? Grammys Producer Says Boxer Fit Was Undecided

Justin Bieber reignited the fever of his performances after singing Yukon from his latest album SWAG at the 2026 Grammy Awards. While he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, coordinated their all-black fits on the red carpet and posed lovingly for the cameras, the singer opted for a risqué option while taking to the stage soon after, where he seemingly debuted new back ink of his partner’s face. It seems that the star had not decided his fit until the very last moment, as per producer Ben Winston.

Justin Bieber’s new tattoo appears to have been a belated call

Speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston shared what it was like to have Justin Bieber return to the show after missing it for four years. He spoke about the chill vibe of the Canadian pop star, including his last-minute decision to get on stage, where he ended up flashing a brand new tattoo, seemingly of Hailey Bieber’s 2020 magazine shoot. "I don’t think he decided what the outfit would be until he walked on stage," revealed the 44-year-old.

The moment went big on social media for Justin Bieber’s shirtless look as he performed one song with live vocals while only wearing a pair of custom satin boxers and some socks on his feet. While the singer himself is yet to comment on the possible new back ink he has of his wife, the online chatter has been on for quite some time now.

Opening up about how the Baby hitmaker took only 15 minutes out of his allotted 90-minute rehearsal slot, Ben Winston shared, “He's not even really going, 'This is what I'm going to do. When we had got reached out to him about his creative, he was just like, I'm just going to get on stage and sing." (sic)

Meanwhile, the father of one walked away empty-handed at the Grammys ceremony despite being up for four wins. He previously had two awards to his name, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 10,000 Hours and Best Dance Recording for Where Are Ü Now.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar Earns Consecutive Record of the Year Nab, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Take Major Trophies