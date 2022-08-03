Justin Bieber's happy morning: Singer adorably cuddles with Hailey Bieber and pet dog in the bed; PIC

It's a happy morning for the Bieber family. On Wednesday, the pop sensation Justin Bieber took to Instagram and posted a snap of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber laying in bed with their Yorkshire Terrier pet dog Esther. On July 31st, Biber got on the road once again after taking a month-long break from his Justice world tour after getting diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The Sorry singer posted an adorable selfie with his family in bed as he captioned his upload, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY." After a long month of suffering from his condition that left one side of his face paralysed, Bieber is getting back to being happy again. After restarting his tour which was indefinitely postponed after he was diagnosed, Justin is getting back on track.

Over the weekend, Justin was seen giving a memorable performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy as he restarted his tour. To show how proud she was of her husband, Hailey took to Instagram and posted a clip of Bieber performing on stage while she captioned her story, "One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down…"

Meanwhile, Bieber too was overwhelmed at the concert and talked directly to his fans from the stage, "Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back." He went on, "It’s so good to be here. As some of you guys know, the ‘Justice Tour’ is about equality. It’s about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we’re all one. We know that racism is evil. We know that division is evil. It is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour tonight."

