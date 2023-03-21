Justin Bieber’s love interest in his debut music video reflects back on working with him; Says he was smitten

Justin Bieber became a sensation after he debuted in 2009 with the single One Time. 14 years later, the woman who played his love interest in the music video revealed her identity in a now-viral TikTok video, and the internet cannot keep calm. The woman in question is Kristen McDow, and she admitted that she is “the girl from Justin Bieber’s music video.” Undoubtedly, everybody, especially Bieber’s fans who like to address themselves as Beliebers had questions about her experience and McDow shared it in a couple of follow-up videos.

Justin Bieber stopped production for me: Kristen McDow

Kristen shared that back in 2009, when she was 15 years old, she used to be in the entertainment industry, singing, dancing, and acting. She revealed that a casting director recommended her for the role after watching her previous auditions. “From what I understand, Justin got to look at all of the headshots of the girls, and he picked mine,” she shared, “And that’s actually a really funny story because then the director went with somebody else, and Justin stopped production and would not continue filming until I got there.”

Kristen McDow on Justin Bieber being ‘smitten’ with her

In another video, Kristen shared about her experience of working with the Peaches singer. She revealed that Bieber was ‘just a regular kid’ back then and recalled him being a prankster.

Kristen revealed that Bieber’s managers told her that he was ‘smitten with her’. “The manager, like Scooter and Ryan and everybody, was telling me like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s so smitten with you, like he thinks you’re so cute. He really likes you. He stopped production. Like he’s got his swagger on like now that you’re here.’ So that’s all I know when I showed up, which is really funny.”

Ending the video, Kristen said that she and Justin hung out a few times but that they never dated. She dubbed him a ‘great guy’ and said that it was a good time. Kristen said that she does not know Justin today but she knows his mother Pattie Mallette, and that she hears good things about the 30-year-old pop star from her.

