Justin Bieber’s Mom Clarifies Her 'Grand-Babies' Comment; Says 'One is Enough For Now'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber just announced on May 9th, Thursday, that the couple is expecting their first baby. The couple made the announcement on Instagram along with a beautiful video and some snaps of them while showing off Hailey’s baby bump.

A representative for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that she is just a bit over six months pregnant. However, things got a little confusing for some fans who thought the couple were expecting twins from a comment Patti Mallette made on Instagram.

What was Patti’s comment that caused a confusion?

After the couple’s announcement on Thursday, Hailey’s father congratulated the couple on his Instagram account with a sweet picture. Under the post, Patti Mallette congratulated the to-be grandfather by saying, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” Her use of the word babies instead of baby led a lot of fans to think that Justin and Hailey might be expecting twins.

The replies to her comment were all asking whether her son and daughter-in-law are going to have twins. However, a little while later, Mallette cleared up the confusion with another comment under the same post. She wrote, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

Justin and Hailey are really excited for the baby’s arrival

After the couple broke the news, people flooded them with congratulatory comments. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Hailey and Justin have already chosen a name for their baby and have started to decorate the nursery for the arrival. In the reveal video and photos, Hailey was wearing a beautiful and dainty white lace dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and fans could see the baby bump on her.

The source also said that every one of their family and friends is really excited for the baby to come. According to the source, Justin will be a great father as he is already super involved and excited about it. The couple and all of their close ones cannot wait to meet the new baby.

