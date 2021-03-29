Justin Bieber's mom has the most MOM reaction to his new tat; Pattie asks singer if he’s ‘had enough yet?’

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette had the most MOM response to the singer’s new neck tattoo. Scroll down to see what she said.

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette recently reacted to another tattoo that Justin recently got. For the unversed, over the weekend, the 27-year-old singer added another tat on his neck, along with several other body tattoos that already exist on JB’s body. Bieber shared a pair of photos of himself getting a peach tattoo on his neck — likely a reference to his hit single "Peaches" off his latest album, Justice. Captioning the snaps with a peach emoji, Bieber gave celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo a shout-out for the inking.

Although many of his pals were quick to congratulate him on the latest addition to his extensive collection of tattoos, mom Pattie Mallette playfully suggested that perhaps her son had reached his limit. "Don't you have enough yet?" she commented alongside a weary face emoji.

Shortly before getting inked, Bieber mentioned that he was thinking of getting a tattoo in honour of his latest single, featuring guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar. "Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," he said this week during an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands," he added of the one part of his body he had already ruled out. "Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber questions paps if they were shooting underneath Hailey Baldwin's skirt at Justice album party

Share your comment ×