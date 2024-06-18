Justin Bieber's Mom Wishes Him On Father's Day; Shares He's Already The 'Best Daddy Ever'

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallete is wishing him for Father’s Day in advance. Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber are currently getting ready to welcome their first child together.

The singer’s mother took to Instagram to share an adorable wish for her son. She also called Justin the “best daddy ever” in the Instagram post. Read more to know everything about Justin’s mom's wish.

Justin Bieber’s mom wishes him for Father’s Day

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media. They broke the news to their fans through a post that featured a video of their vow renewal ceremony. In the clip, Hailey was evidently pregnant and flaunted a visible baby bump. Justin’s mother recently took to Instagram to wish her son for Father’s Day.

Pattie Mallete posted a few pictures of Justin and Hailey where the model’s baby bump was visible. The star’s mom wished him a happy Father’s Day in the caption accompanying the post. "You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember," she continued.

Pattie spoke about how loving Justin is by saying that the singer has a lot of love to give. She also added that he would be the best daddy ever. She added, “You already are. LOVE YOU!!” Pattie also reposted the picture to her story and wished Justin again. She wrote about how excited she was for what was to come.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child

Justin and Hailey announced the news of their pregnancy last month. A source told People that finding out that they were going to become parents was "just the best day for them." The source revealed how everyone shares the couple’s excitement. They also noted how the singer would be “super involved” as a father.

The source added how excited Justin is for the birth of the child. The stars have reportedly also decided on a name for their unborn baby. The preparations have not stopped there, reports claim that the two have taken on the project of decorating the nursery already.

