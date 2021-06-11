Justin Bieber's Peaches BEATS BTS' Film Out, Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License at Summer League 2021

Justin Bieber's Peaches is reaching new milestones from Billboard charts to now becoming the Summer Anthem of 2021.

This year has given us some amazing tracks from our favourite artists including the likes of Justin Bieber's Peaches, BTS' Film Out and more. When it comes to choosing a summer anthem of the year though, fans seemed to have been torn between the several amazing tracks including Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License and others. Although after a tough competition, Bieber has managed to bag the Summer Anthem of 2021 title at Vh1's Summer League 2021.

It's no surprise that Bieber's Peches is getting such attention given that the track has already clocked some other milestones as well. The song made Bieber become the first solo male to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart simultaneously. Before Bieber, the other artists to achieve the same feat were BTS and Taylor Swift.

As for the Vh1's Summer League 2021, while Peaches topped the fan-voted contest, runner-ups were Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License and Bruno Mar’s Leave the Door Open. The Summer League 2021 did see stiff competition between BTS ARMY and Beliebers as they voted for their favorite tracks.

When it comes to gaining the title of a Summer Anthem, Justin Bieber's Peaches offers a vibrant video where the singer can be seen in a peach suit. It seems this vibe of the song left fans thoroughly impressed.

After the success of his album Justice which also consists of the song Peaches, Justin Bieber is all set to hit the road next year for his upcoming tour that faced multiple delays due to COVID-19. The singer recently announced his tour dates on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin CONFESSES she and Justin Bieber 'wouldn't even be together' if it wasn't for their 'faith'

Share your comment ×