Justin Bieber's Saturday Thoughts is dedicated to his 'rewarding' marriage with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still enjoying marital bliss as they enter 2020. In a recent Instagram post, Justin revealed that getting married to Hailey was the most rewarding thing he has ever done.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are truly a match made in heaven, as the lovebirds first reconciled in May 2018 and just a month later, the Biebs proposed to his ladylove which obviously, came as a shock to many! Then on September 13, 2018, Justin and Hailey got married at a New York courthouse while a few days after their first-year wedding anniversary, the couple got married again in front of close friends and family members. It's been more than a year now but the love between the pair still feels like the honeymoon period is not over just yet.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bieber shared a cute, cozy black and white selfie with his boo as the two caught a movie together. While JB is looking directly at the camera, Baldwin is adorably putting her head on her hubby's trusted shoulders. "Movie night with bae," the 25-year-old singer shared with his millions and millions of followers. However, it was his previous post that had Beliebers literally going, "aww!" Sharing Ecclesiastes 4:10 MSG, which reads as, "It's better to have a partner than go it alone. Share the work, share the wealth. And if one falls down, the other helps, But if there's no one to help, tough!," Justin explained how getting married to Hailey was the most rewarding thing he has ever done.

Check out Justin Bieber's romantic IG posts below:

Justin wrote, "Getting married is the most rewarding thing I've ever done."

Hailey made sure to leave a heart emoticon in the comments section for her darling hubby's heartfelt gesture.

We adore this couple and how!

Meanwhile, Bieber's 10-part documentary event titled Justin Bieber: Seasons will stream episodes on a weekly basis, starting from January 27, 2020.

