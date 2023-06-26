Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shows off back tattoo in a gorgeous backless bodycon dress; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber always brings A-game to her wardrobe whether it is oversized baggy clothes, Bermuda shorts, or figure-hugging dresses. The model was recently spotted with her husband Justin Bieber on a breakfast date as she flaunted her toned abs in cropped white t-shirts and baggy pants.

In her latest Instagram post, Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts her fit figure in a tight bodycon dress featuring a high neck. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram post

Hailey Bieber classic evening dress white dress is ever so dreamy.

In her latest Instagram post Justin Bieber’s wife stunned in a classic backless body-hugging dress. The model posted several pictures in different poses and angles of the evening dress. As opposed to slicked back hair, she kept her bob open with a side part and loose curls. The 26 year old opted for a glowing makeup look with a blue eyeshadow and rosy cheeks. Bieber opted for minimalistic white earrings and paired her outfit with a fuzzy powder blue bag.

In the first twelve hours, Hailey’s recent Instagram post has received more than one million likes. Fans quickly filled the comment section with the praises. One user wrote, “Y’all can hate her all y’all want but you can’t lie and deny the fact that she is hot.” Another added, “Incoming haters hating on a super attractive model that is chosen to be the one by God.”

Hailey Bieber’s NSFW confession

During the latest edition of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’, Kim Kardashian featured as the guest. The duo made several NSFW confessions about their bedroom life. When asked, Hailey revealed that she has ‘joined the mile-high club’ and agreed that makeup s*x is the best one. She also said that a make-out session was the biggest turn-on for her.

