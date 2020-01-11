Justin Chambers aka Alex Karev says goodbye to Grey's Anatomy after 15 years; his final episode already aired

Justin Chambers, who we know as Dr. Alex Karev, is saying goodbye to Grey's Anatomy after 15 years. Read what Justin had to share as his final goodbye message for loyal fans of the Shonda Rhimes medical drama.

In what is truly a shocker beyond words for loyal Grey's Anatomy fans, who still religiously watch the medical drama which is currently running in its 16th season, fan-favourite Justin Chambers aka Dr. Alex Karev is saying goodbye to the Shonda Rhimes show. What's even more surprising is that Alex will not be getting the tearful goodbye fans would expect. Instead, Justin's last Grey's Anatomy episode aired on November 14, 2019, which was was also the series' 350th episode.

Giving a statement to Deadline about his exit from the iconic show that made his a household name, Chambers shared, "There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Justin also made sure to acknowledge the ABC Family, Shonda as well as OG cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens along with the rest of the cast, crew and Grey's Anatomy fans for what he calls, "an extraordinary ride."

As for Alex's storyline on the show, the last we saw of Dr. Karev, he was hired as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital. The 350th episode of Grey's Anatomy saw Alex leave the hospital to take care of his sick mother and Justin was MIA from the show's fall finale, which also took place in November.

Dr. Alex Karev will definitely be missed!

