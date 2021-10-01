Justin & Hailey Bieber celebrate 3 year anniversary with DREAMY wedding pics; Courteney Cox sends love

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and 3 years of being married to each other! The couple who first tied the know in a New York City courthouse back on 30th September 2018. On 30th September 2019, the couple officially had a big ceremony and celebrated their wedding with their friends and family in South Carolina's Forbes Five-Star Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.

Today, celebrating the special day, Hailey took to Instagram and posted a couple of dreamy pictures from her fairytale wedding in 2019. With the caption “9.30,” hinting at the month and the date of both their wedding ceremonies, the model posted snapshots of the couple kissing, dancing together and the last shot featured her dreamy dress designed by Virgil Abloh.

As soon as Hailey posted the picture, many of her famous friends and family took to the comments section and gushed about the young couple. While Friends alum Courteney Cox liked the images, Hailey’s sister-in-law Chelsea Bieber wrote “Beautifull!!” along with a few red heart emojis.

Speaking about her quickie courthouse wedding in 2018, an insider told E! News: "Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse. No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them."

