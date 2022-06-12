Justin & Hailey Bieber getting through health issues by supporting each other as a 'great team'; Reports

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been each other's strength amid ongoing health scares. After the model suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year, Justin has now been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have a partial facial paralysis. The singer recently postponed his upcoming shows and revealed his health issue.

Justin shared a video on Instagram where he addressed his fans and spoke about his ongoing condition. A source close to the couple informed People how they have been dealing with the current situation and said, "Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well. Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him. They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

Bieber left everyone surprised after he postponed three shows from his Justice World tour and later took to Instagram to explain the reason for the same. He said, "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Several fans and friends of the singer sent him their love for the Peaches singer after he shared an update on his diagnosis. DJ Khaled commented on the post and wrote, "love u brother! U will be great! Rest up brother. We love u! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD! Love forever!"

