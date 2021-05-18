From Justin & Hailey Bieber to Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra; Here are 5 couples who are acing Instagram PDA

Today we are looking at 5 celebrity couples who can’t help but shamelessly gush about one another on social media. Scroll down to see which couple have won our hearts with their cheesy PDA pics.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: Justin and Hailey are the undoubted king and queen of Instagram PDA. The duo loves to love each other and is constantly raving about each other on Instagram, ever since the two were quarantined together, the couple doesn’t shy away from showing fans what they are up to, be it road-tripping across the US, or self-isolating in Justin’s native Canada.

Nick Jonas and Jonas: The adorable couple doesn’t shy away from including fans in their little family! Whether they are snuggling on the couch over the holidays at home or celebrating festivals from each other’s cultures, the duo is always supportive and cheesy with their IG game, and we love every bit of it!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: SIngers and pop icons, the duo’s love story is one for the ages. After being in love for almost 6 years, Shawn finally gathered the courage to tell Camila how he feels in July 2019 and there has been no looking back ever since. The duo who currently lives together in Miami and has a dog together often takes to Instagram to share pictures of their adorable days spent together at home.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: This cool couple doesn’t forget to pack on the PDA even after welcoming their daughter Willa! While the couple kept it fairly private in the early years of their relationship, they do bless fans with raunchy and sometimes cheeky snaps of one another since getting married in Vegas.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The couple met in 2010 on the sets of their film The Green Lantern but didn’t start dating until 2011 before quickly tying the knot in 2012. Since then they have welcomed 3 kids and a whole lot of good memories, some of which they share on social media. What makes their hilarious PDA stand out is how they interact with each, their witty jokes on social media, pure charm and loving glances on the red carpet make them the most adorable couple of our times!

