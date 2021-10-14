From Justin & Hailey to David & Victoria Beckham, these Hollywood couples make us believe in love

While Hollywood is good and enabling many things like fame and fortune, unfortunately, the same cant be said about marriages. The entertainment industry is hardly a place that nurtures stable relationships, let alone marriage. Over the years, after countless celebrity splits and divorces, a few couples shine through presenting hope for love in Hollywood with their eternal bond. Today, in honour of some of the strongest couples in Hollywood, we’re listing our favourite golden couples below.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: The British pair has been together for over 2 decades! Back in 2019, the couple celebrated their 21 year anniversary! The pair has 3 kids together and often share pictures of their family time on social media!

Hailey and Justin Bieber: Hailey and Justin recently celebrated their 2 year wedding anniversary last week and they seem more in love than ever. Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 after an intense two-year break-up in the Bahamas and they wed in a New York City courthouse just two months later. The Biebers hosted a second wedding in September 2019.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: One of the longest celebrity marriages, Rita and Tom tied the knot in 1988 and have been happily married ever since. The duo has been together for more than 3 decades and even stormed the COVID virus together in 2020.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Easily fan favourites and social media stars, Blake and Ryan started dating not long after starring together in their superhero film The Green Lantern, got married shortly after that in 2012, and have since had three kids together. The couple is loved for their witty banter and friendly trolling on Instagram.

