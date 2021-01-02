Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas leave fans excited as they make their relationship official on Instagram

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas had earlier featured together in The Young and the Restless. And now, both of them are a real-life couple!

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas gave the perfect treat to all of their fans this New Year and how! The adorable couple has made their relationship official on Instagram that has led the netizens to go berserk. Yes, you heard it right. They made headlines after having made this announcement on December 31. The two of them were earlier rumoured to be dating since the month of May last year. However, neither of them confirmed the same until New Year’s Eve.

Justin Hartley who is known for his stint in This is Us shared a picture with the very gorgeous Sofia on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” As soon as the 43-year old actor shared the same on his page, comments began pouring from everywhere for all the obvious reasons. Meanwhile, Pernas also wrote, “Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours (sic).”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Hartley’s daughter Isabella was among the first ones to comment on the post that has now sent the internet into a meltdown. The 16-year old happily wrote, “Happy New Year.” Earlier, the couple sparked off dating rumours when the Blood & Treasure star was spotted dropping Hartley for a doctor’s appointment somewhere in Los Angeles. The two of them had earlier featured together in The Young and the Restless. Meanwhile, Justin Hartley announced his relationship with Sofia six months after having called it quits with Chrishell Stause.

