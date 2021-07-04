Justin Hartley celebrates daughter Isabella's 17th birthday with a sweet message for his 'beautiful angel'

This Is Us star Justin Hartley took to Instagram to wish his teenage daughter on her birthday along with a cute black and white selfie.

Justin Hartley is a doting dad and to ring his daughter Isabella's 17th birthday, the This Is Us star took to Instagram to share one of the sweetest posts where he couldn't stop gushing about his "beautiful angel." Hartley shared an amazing black and white selfie with Isabella Justice to wish her on her special day. The This Is Us star seemed to have gotten all emotional as his daughter turned 17.

Taking to Instagram along with his black and white selfie, Hartley wrote, "Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you!" The actor further signed off his note writing, "Love, Dad." Hartley's post received an immediate response from his daughter Isabella who responded by saying, "Thank you!!!! Love you" along with a string of heart emojis.

Apart from his post, Justin also shared a series of pictures from Isabella's childhood on his Instagram. Hartley shares his daughter with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman, whom he split from in 2012 after eight years of marriage. The actor recently tied the knot with former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

Check out Justin Hartley's post for a daughter's birthday here:

Hartley had previously spoken about his father-daughter time with Isabella and how he had been teaching her to drive during his last appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The actor also recalled getting into a car mishap after he let his guard down during a driving lesson. Reliving the stressful time he had teaching his teenage daughter to drive, Hartley said, "It's the worst thing in the world. There's gotta be a better way to do this."

