Justin Hartley & Mandy Moore starrer ‘This is Us’ to go off air after season 6

NBC’s five handkerchief family drama This is Us will end its glorious run on Television after the airing of season 6.

One of the most loved NBC show ‘This is Us’ that garners a tremendous rating on television will end its course after season 6. The family drama has been successful so far in receiving accolades from the audience as the story manages to pass through many timelines and generations. Created by Dan Fogelman, the tear-jerker drama will run its course after the 2021-22 broadcast season. In 2019, NBC renewed This is Us for three more seasons and the news started coming from the grapevines that season 6 will be the end of the show that has made actors like Sterling Brown, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley & Milo Ventimiglia a household name.

In a 2019 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Dan Fogelman spoke candidly about the length of the show and how far is he willing to stretch the show which is essentially a drama and requires emotional motivations for the scenes to work. Dan said, “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,”.

Though it is not officially announced yet the show’s last season is touted to have 18 episodes which will make it clear the 100 episode threshold required to secure a lucrative off network syndication deal. This is Us became one of its kind unicorns when it shredded the myth that broadcast originals can not compare to the streaming originals by garnering mythical ratings across America.

