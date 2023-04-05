Justin Long and Kate Bosworth confirm their engagement, call it 'profoundly personal' and 'very organic'

American actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially engaged. The happy couple confirmed the happy news on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Long's podcast titled Life is Short with Justin Long. The 44-year-old comedian and the 40-year-old actress talked about their relationship and how the proposal happened in the recent episode of the podcast. Continue reading to know more about what the duo revealed.

What did Justin Long and Kate Bosworth say about their engagement?

The description of the podcast episode reads, "Kate Bosworth and Justin sit down for an intimate conversation about their love story: how they became fast friends while working on a film together, how their friendship built on trust and honesty blossomed into something more, and how Justin popped the question after asking for her dad's blessing."

ALSO READ: Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged after dating for five years? DETAILS here

"I did have a special thing planned around [Kate's] birthday and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings. It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real-life change, and so it came out in a very organic way," said Long.

The couple further talked about how they underwent therapy after a "really hard" phase in their lives and how it helped them through their relationship. "I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' And he, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson gets ENGAGED to girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

Long revealed that the proposal "was the easiest" and "the words just came out like so naturally." He added, "I know with absolute certainty and I knew early on that I will always love you." Previously, Bosworth sparked engagement rumours at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12 when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, while she posed with Long at their red carpet debut. The two met in 2021 while working on the horror film House of Darkness. Bosworth posted an Instagram photo dump of black-and-white pictures of them with a quirky caption after the announcement.

Advertisement

"These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He's going the distance? I've got a Blue Crush? He's just THAT into me? I've won a date with…??? Ok you get it! We thought it might be nice to share our joy in a conversation you all can listen to, on my future husband's @lifeisshortpodcast [yellow heart emoji]. So if you would like to be in the room with us (sort of!) & hear our story, the link is in my bio. [ring emoji]. If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. [stars emoji] @justinlong I am so grateful it's you," the caption of the post reads.