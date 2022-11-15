Justin Theroux and more send love and support to Jennifer Aniston after dad John Aniston's demise

In an emotional tribute, Jennifer Aniston shared a series of sweet childhood photos with her dad as she described him as "the most beautiful humans." In a moving tribute, she further wrote, "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer Aniston 's father John Aniston passed away aged 89 on Monday. The actress confirmed the news by releasing an emotional tribute after his passing on Instagram. The veteran actor was best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985 on the famed sitcom Days of Our Lives. The Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov 11.

Justin Theroux and more send love to Jennifer

After the Friends star shared a tribute for her father, several friends and close ones from the industry sent their love and support for the actress including her ex-husband Justin Theroux who shared a heart emoji. Also, sending love to the actress was her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow who also shared a heart emoji in the comments. Aniston also received a condolence message from Jennifer Lopez who wrote, "sending you love and strength." The Morning Show star, Reese Witherspoon also condoled Jennifer's father's passing as she commented, "Sending you all my angels. I love you Sister. " Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Lilly Collins were also among other Hollywood stars who sent their love and support to Aniston.

Days of Our Lives pay tribute to John Aniston

In response to his passing, the social media handle for Days of Our Lives also posted a sweet tribute video highlighting his time on the famed series. The statement released alongside said, "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the series said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram. "We love you John. Your legend will live on." Also, Daytime Emmys mourned the loss of the actor and paid a tribute to him in a statement that said, "The entire @TheEmmys community mourns the passing of legend John Aniston, our 2022 #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement honoree and a true #EmmyIcon in every respect."

John Aniston was honoured with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role on the soap opera this year.While John did not attend the June ceremony, Jennifer made a virtual appearance on the awards stage to celebrate to her her father's illustrious career.

John Aniston's co-stars remember him

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope on the series, shared a photo of herself and the late actor as she wrote a heartfelt tribute for him saying, "Rest in Peace John. It was an Honor knowing you & working with you. Thank you for Always being so Kind & for Always making me laugh. XOXO You will be Greatly missed." Also, Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady on Days of Our Lives, shared an Instagram post where he said, "I will miss this gentle giant so much. He reminded me that 'work' can be 'play'; and we are so damn lucky to do what we do," he continued. "Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years."

Days of Our Lives co-creator Ken Corday shared a special statement with People and said in an emotional statement, "It is truly unimaginable to think he won't be stepping foot on our set again, but it's comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain." He further added, "John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of Our Lives community."

According to People, Peacock has confirmed to that John's final appearance on Days of Our Lives episode will air on December 26. The late actor's other popular acting credits also included Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.