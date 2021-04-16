Justin Theroux clears the air about his & Jennifer Aniston’s breakup; Says that they still ‘love each other’

Justin Theroux recently opened up on his breakup with Jennifer Aniston in 2018. Scroll down to see what he had to say.

Years after their breakup, Justin Theroux is clarifying one thing about his split from Jennifer Aniston. For the unversed, the duo broke up back in 2018 and for years, one big rumour about the possible reason why they split up prevailed. There were a lot of headlines about the fact that Justin preferred to live in New York City while Jennifer preferred a West Coast lifestyle. When asked if it’s true that Jennifer and Justin split because of their desire to live on different coasts.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” Justin told Esquire, confirming this was not a reason why they split up. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.” At this point, Justin did not elaborate further. He did add, “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he continued. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship… It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.” He added, “I think that when you get good at relationships—and here I am, single—if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship,” he said. “Who wants to take a shit while you’re walking out the door?”

