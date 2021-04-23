Justin Theroux on dealing with fame after marrying Jennifer Aniston; REVEALS special advice by Jason Bateman

Justin Theroux recently opened up on how he handled fame when he was with Jennifer Aniston, and how her pal Jason Bateman gave him some valuable advice.

Actor Justin Theroux recently looked back at his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. In a chat with Sunday TODAY this weekend, the 49-year-old actor opened up about all of the attention he started to receive when he and the 52-year-old The Morning Show actress started dating back in 2011. “Was that a shock to your system though? Ten years ago when you started dating Jennifer and got married all that attention that you got?” Willie Geist asked Justin.

“Yeah, I think part of me was like, you know, I’m essentially sort of a character actor and a writer, there’s not much there,” Justin started. He then went on to reveal that on of the former couple’s famous friends gave him some advice when it comes to handling all of the media’s attention.

“Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on,” Justin revealed. “And he said, ‘Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born and that character is you, but it’s not you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has got a problem, that character is, you know, sweet. It’s just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins,’” Justin recalled Jason saying. “And he said, ‘And so my advice is, don’t follow that guy’s storyline.’”

“And it was a good piece of advice because I stuck to it,” Justin added. “And that’s the only way you can sort of keep sane and all that.” If you didn't know, Justin and Jennifer got engaged in 2012 and married in a low-key backyard ceremony in August 2015. They ended up splitting up in early 2018.

