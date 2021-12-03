Justin Theroux gushes over ex wife Jennifer Aniston's hair care brand Lolavie; Says it 'works'

Justin Theroux has praised ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for her hair care brand Lolavie. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor has put up a photo with one of the products and thanked Aniston for sending it to him. Calling the Friends alum by her adorable nickname, Theroux wrote, "Thank you b. & @lolavie."

He also added, "WORKS," in the picture to let their fans know that her hair care products are wonderful! According to PEOPLE, Aniston took the help of her friends to test the final products. During the time Lolavie launched, Aniston would hand it to her friends and receive important feedback, via PEOPLE. However, it was a surprise to witness that she also took help from her ex-husband Theroux for testing out the products. But it seems like, Lolavie has received positive feedback from him as well.

For those unversed, Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2012. The two then tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015, however, after a brief marriage of 3 years, they confirmed their split in 2018. The two have reportedly been in touch since their divorce. They have also been witnessed engaging in social media fun with each other. On Aniston's birthday, Theroux posted a monochrome picture of the actress and wished her!

Justin Theroux had also told Esquire, via PEOPLE, that they "didn't have a dramatic split" and still keep in touch with each other. "We love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship," he had added.

