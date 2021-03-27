Justin Theroux has THIS to say when asked if he'd ever cameo in ex wife Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show

In a recent interview, The Mosquito Coast star Justin Theroux spoke about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston revealing if the latter gave him any advice on what it's like starring in an Apple TV+ series like The Morning Show.

From heartfelt birthday messages on Instagram to celebrating festivals like Christmas and Thanksgiving with their common friends together, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are a textbook lesson on how exes can be friends. For the unversed, the ex-couple met and fell in love on the sets of their film Wanderlust in 2011, got engaged a year later and married in 2015. However, a day after Valentine's Day 2018, Justin and Jennifer announced their amicable separation.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Theroux, who stars in the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast, for which he also is an executive producer, was asked about Jennifer and whether he'd be open to having a cameo in her popular Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which she also executive produces. "Listen, if they wanna send me some pages," the 49-year-old actor quipped. On whether he received any advice from his ex-wife about her experience with Apple TV+, Justin stated that Jennifer is doing a totally different show.

Elaborating further, Theroux stated that Aniston is in Los Angeles, "shooting her show and bopping around there." Hence, it was "sort of apples and oranges" in regards to both their shows' productions. ET also quizzed Justin on whether the two exes stay in touch to which Theroux revealed they do "check in" while relaying that they both are having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+ as "it's that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative."

We love how supportive Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are of each other!

Meanwhile, The Mosquito Coast, which also stars Melissa George, premieres on April 30.

