Justin Theroux REVEALS constant attention on his and ex wife Jennifer Aniston's relationship was 'frustrating'

In a recent interview, John Theroux spoke candidly about his honest thoughts when it comes to the constant public curiousity on celebrities' private lives like his and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's relationship.

After going through a nasty divorce with Brad Pitt, owing to the involvement of Angelina Jolie, when news broke out that Jennifer Aniston had found her match in Justin Theroux, paparazzi and public alike went nuts. There was constant scrutiny over the couple, who got married in 2015 and divorced in 2018. Moreover, the fact that the exes are close pals is something that many still can't fathom.

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote his AppleTV+ series The Mosquito Coast, Justin was asked about "deer-in-the-celebrity-spotlight experience," especially when it came to his famous love affair and marriage with Jennifer. In response, Theroux admitted that he finds it "interesting" as he elaborated that "in ideal circumstances," one is known for what they do or the contribution one makes in the "arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it's a negative review, OK — that's fair game."

The 49-year-old actor further added, "But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and... I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it. It creates a preconceived notion of who you are that’s inaccurate. It’s frustrating, because you think, ‘Well, John Updike doesn’t have to put up with this shit, and he’s in the public eye, and..."

While Justin is "not" comparing himself to John Updike, the late American novelist, who is one of the four writers to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction more than once and most known for his Rabbit series - the actor quips with a chuckle - Theroux finds that the attention is "just one of those weird things." With a shrug, Justin concluded to Rolling Stone, "Ideal circumstances: People are paying attention to your work. Imperfect circumstances: People only give a shit about your private life. Who knows?

