Justin Theroux sends Jennifer Aniston love on her birthday; Brad Pitt gave ex wife a 'wink' with a wish?

Justin Theroux took to Instagram to wish Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday and revealed his cryptic nickname of his former lover. Meanwhile, a report claims Brad Pitt wished the Friends alum as well.

We want a masterclass from Jennifer Aniston on how to maintain a good relationship with your exes. The Friends alum has been married twice. Although she separated from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, she has managed to stay friends with both of them. So much so that Jen and Justin still hangout on holidays. Remember, he was present at her Fakesgiving last year. So, it comes as no shock that the actor wished Jen on her 51st birthday. He took to Instagram and showered her with love on her birthday.

The actor caused a few chuckles as he shared a hilarious picture of Jen. The Morning Show star is caught in the moment, marching towards something and sporting a weird expression. He shared the picture with a sweet little note, "Grabbing 2020 & another year like," before he revealed his secret nickname for the actress. "Happy Birthday B," he wrote with a heart emoji. We wonder what the "B" stands for? What's your theory? Let us know in the comments below.

While Justin took to his social media account to wish Jen, a report claims Jen's first ex-husband Brad Pitt wished the actress a little in advance. The Academy Award winner reportedly ran into Jen at the Oscars after-party over the weekend where he wished her. A source told In Touch magazine, "Apparently, [he] gave her a wink and wished [her] an early happy birthday." The insider added that the actor was in "high spirits, he couldn’t stop smiling all night, but he remembered her upcoming birthday."

Apart from her ex-husbands, Jen's "Friends" Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry wished the star. Check out their birthday wish here: Courteney Cox pens heartfelt birthday note for BFF Jennifer Aniston; Matthew Perry wishes Friends co star too

