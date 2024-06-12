Justin Theroux Shares Glimpses From Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Second Wedding In Mexico

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup got married for the second time in a stunning ceremony in Mexico. Their friend and actor Justin Theroux was present at the wedding and shared behind-the-scenes pics and selfies of him during the celebration.

The Leftovers actor was among the Mexico attendees as the couple tied the knot for the second time on June 8. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom and they shared snaps from the ceremony on Instagram on June 10.

Theroux’s Instagram story featured a stunning black-and-white picture of Watts and Crudup, both 55, as the latter held the mic and seemed to be delivering a speech. Theroux captioned the snap with pink heart emojis. He then posted a selfie while seated alongside his girlfriend, Bloom, during the ceremony.

The American Psycho actor, 52, looked dapper in a black suit and tie. Meanwhile, the Here on Out actress, 29, donned a golden peplum pleated dress. The wedding was a family affair! Crudup walked down the aisle with his son from his previous relationship, William Atticus Parker, 20, and Watts walked hand-in-hand with her teenage son, Sasha Schreiber.

Watts and Crudup’s relationship and wedding

The Oscar-nominated actress and The Morning Show actor have had long-lasting relationships with other people and even have their own children from past relationships. However, they never got married until meeting each other.

The couple was first rumored to be dating in 2017 and made their red-carpet debut together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022. They tied the knot at a sombre ceremony in New York City in June 2023.

Watts' brother, photographer Ben Watts, confirmed the second wedding after posting a video of his sister in the white wedding gown and holding a bouquet alongside the groom and their children as they waved at the camera. "Off they go, Naomi x Billy x family,” he wrote in the caption, as Love and Marriage by Frank Sinatra played in the background.