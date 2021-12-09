Justin Theroux shares an UNSEEN photo with ex wife Jennifer Aniston from the sets of The Facts of Life

Former couple Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston reunited during The Facts of Life taping, around four years after their divorce! In a picture posted by Theroux, he was group-hugging Aniston and Ann Dowd. Captioning it as "Anne-Sandwich," Theroux shared the adorable snap with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Theroux posted many behind-the-scenes photos from the taping with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jon Stewart, and more. For those unversed, ABC's The Facts of Life has Justin Theroux as one of the executive producers. The Live In Front of a Studio Audience franchise began in 2019 and stars Woody Harrelson, Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx, and Martin Short have already been a part of it. The previous cast had recreated some of the most iconic episodes from Norman Lear's The Jeffersons and All in the Family.

However, Aniston joined the show and teamed up with Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and others. She essayed the look of Whelchel's Blair Warner. The show has already finished filming as Aniston too shared one of the BTS snaps from the sets. "One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. "Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel," the Friends alum captioned the picture with.

However, the recent photo of Aniston with Theroux has witnessed quite a lot of reactions from fans as they gushed over the ex-couple and their friendship. This isn't the first time and Aniston and Theroux acknowledged each other on social media. Previously, Theroux supported Aniston by testing her new hair products from Lolavie! Aniston even welcomed Theroux's dog Kuma on Instagram with an adorable post.

