Justin Theroux's appearance in the wrap-up party with Lady Gaga sparks rumours about his role in Joker 2

Joker, which is directed by Todd Philips, revolves around a radically unusual interpretation of the material in a cinematic setting where comic book adaptations are by far the most popular genre. Because of this, it was far from certain that The Joker would follow the path of previous successful comic book movies and establish a franchise, yet Joker 2 is coming.

Which might come as a bumper surprise to see Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming film keeping less of hope forJustin Theroux to make another appearance.

Justin Theroux's appearance with the cast indicates that he might be expected to be in Joker 2.

Justin Theroux, who made his appearance in the first installment of The Joker, where he portrayed actor Ethan Chase, who is seen on television in one moment being interviewed by Murray Franklin, played by Robert De Niro,

After Theroux shared an Instagram photo of himself with Lady Gaga and the film's director, Todd Philips, fans started to wonder whether he would indeed be reprising the role. However, Theroux informed Access Hollywood that he was simply hanging out at the film's wrap party.

Fans expected Justin Theroux to make a cameo appearance in Joker 2, but it looks like this won't be happening.

It thus doesn't sound like there are any plans for Justin Theroux to repurpose his character, even if he attended the Joker sequel wrap party, perhaps since he is a member of the broader series family. It may have been intriguing to have him make a cameo appearance in his character once again, as a type of fan-favourite easter egg, but that's not what's happening here.

What can be expected from Joker 2?

This particular issue may now be resolved, but it doesn't really help us understand what to anticipate from Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin Phoenix will play Arthur Fleck/Joker in the next sequel, while Lady Gaga will play the doctor who attempts to treat him but ends up changing into Harley Quinn. The fact that the movie will also be a musical adds to how the flow of the movie might be designed.

