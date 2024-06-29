Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Has 'Moved On' From Singer's Recent Arrest; Source Reveals Focus On 'Work' And 'Family'

Justin Timberlake made headlines when he got arrested recently. The singer got in trouble with the law for driving a vehicle while drunk.

The star and his wife Jessica Biel have reportedly “moved on” from the incident. The report comes days after Biel was spotted attending her husband’s concert in New York. A source also revealed how the couple has now decided to prioritize their family and work.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have moved on from arrest

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have decided to focus on more important things after the singer’s arrest. A source spoke to People about how the couple is doing after the incident. "They’ve moved on from the arrest,” the source revealed.

The source told the publication how the couple trust their legal team and are continuing “to focus on work and their family instead." Timberlake will appear in court on July 26. The star was arrested on June 18 after being pulled over for drinking and driving. The Mirrors singer was spotted at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor with his friends before the arrest was made.

The 43-year-old is charged with DWI for the incident. He was also charged with one citation for running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel support each other

Advertisement

The source revealed how Justin and Jessica are extremely “supportive” of each other’s careers. They added that the actress tries her best to attend Timberlake’s concerts when she is “able to attend” and is always excited for him.

Biel is shooting for her upcoming series The Better Sister. The Prime Video show is based on Alafair Burke’s novel. The show’s cast also includes Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.

Jessica and Banks were recently spotted attending Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden. The actress took time off from her shooting to attend her husband’s show. A video that Jessel Taank posted featured Jessica dancing and cheering as she watched the performance.

The singer expressed his gratitude towards his fans during his Chicago show this month. He addressed the audience and noted how he has “grown up together” with many of his fans. The star later thanked his supporters for making his life special.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Banks And Jessica Biel Attend Justin Timberlake’s Show In NYC; KNOW More About This