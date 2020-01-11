Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel spotted together for first time since Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were publically seen together for first time since Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal. Read on to know more.

Things are looking up for Justin Timberlake as the singer was recently photographed with her wife Jessica Biel for the first time since he got involved in a PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake caused quite a stir on social media after he was seen holding hands and mingling with Wainwright at a bar in November. The photos of the two co-stars instantly went viral causing some disturbance in his personal life. But it seems like the couple is ready to put the recent drama behind them and go back to how things were before it.

Justin and Jessica were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together on January 8. According to a report by The Sun, the two seemed very much in love as they laughed and enjoyed their meal together. According to a source, the kept to themselves as they enjoyed each other’s company and Justin had his attention focused on his wife. The couple left together after the dinner. An insider told Us Weekly that although Jessica is still not happy about the situation, the couple is doing okay.

The controversy surrounding the couple began to hit headlines after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with Wainwright in public. The picture, which went viral overnight, lead some to believe he was unfaithful to Biel. Since then, the singer has issued a public apology to his wife. In a post shared on Instagram, the singer-actor clarified that his behaviour was a result of over drinking and that “Nothing happened” between him and his co-star. He asserted that he always focuses on being a good husband to his wife and a good father to his four-year-old son. Following the incident, a source told People that Jessica trusts her husband and believes that he did not cheat on her. The insider also stated that the source stated that Justin is working hard to keep his personal life away from all the drama.

