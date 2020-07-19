Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome second child, a baby boy, after secret pregnancy: Report
Months after making headlines for their marriage being on the rocks, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child after a top secret pregnancy. According to a Daily Mail report, the couple, who are already parents to five-year-old son Silas, have become parents for the second time after Jessica gave birth to a boy earlier this week. The report further revealed that Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, was with her daughter and her grandchild when he was born.
While Justin and Jessica are yet to comment and make it official, the couple were last seen in public in March. As per reports, Justin and Jessica spent their lockdown in US' Montana state and are currently holed up there with son Silas and Kimberly Conroe. The couple tied the knot back in 2012 after having first met in 2007. While their son is already five, the parents are fiercely protective about revealing his identity.
Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ⠀ ⠀ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.
The big news comes after Justin had issued an apology in December 2019 after he sparked romance rumours with co-star Alisha Wainwright in November. The singer had made headlines as he was spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star in a bar along with the film's crew. However, Justin publicly acknowledged that he slipped up.
He wrote, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."