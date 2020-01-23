Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel seeking therapy post PDA scandal? Find Out

According to an insider, Justin is working hard to win back his wife's trust. The singer also often indulges in social media PDA. Read on to know more.

They are seven years strong into their marriage, but looks like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have hit a minor road bump. The 'Cry Me A River' singer ended 2019 on not-so-enthusiastic note as he made headlines for getting cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. However, what followed was a public apology from Justin Timberlake to his wife, 4-year-old son and fans. Now, a latest report in Us Weekly reveals that the couple might be seeking therapy to get their love life back on track.

According to an insider, Justin is working hard to win back his wife's trust. The singer also often indulges in social media PDA. A source said, "Sometimes they’ll have a great day together and other days they argue. Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress." Adding that the couple are currently seeking therapy, the insider said, "They believe it’s constructive for their relationship … he is trying his hardest to prove himself."

Just a few days ago, Justin and Jessica also shut down rumours as they were spotted walking hand in hand in New York City. We're pretty sure the couple will work this out.

Post the scandal, Justin Timberlake had issued a statement accepting his actions and apologising for the same. He wrote, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

