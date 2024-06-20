Justin Timberlake Apologizes To His Crew After His DWI Arrest; Read

Justin Timberlake found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York on June 18, 2024. It shocked the singer's fans as the news about his indictment got out.

According to a source, the hitmaker has taken ownership of the legal trouble he has been entangled in. Tension among his crew members was high as he's suppose to start his world tour in Poland, which happens to be on the same day he needs to be present in court for his next hearing. Read ahead to know more about the details of the Friends With Benefits actor’s apology to his entourage.

Justin Timberlake apologizes to his crew

An insider, who is a crew member of Justin Timberlake’s entourage, revealed to The Sun that the singer is a “very solid leader,” as he owned the situation he is currently in. This apparently impressed his crew members.

According to the source, Timberlake made sure that his arrest did not create tension in his crew. The source said that the hitmaker, “reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s**t.”

The Sexyback vocalist said “sorry” for attracting such attention to the team. The source added that the crew members were happy to hear what the singer said.

One of the anonymous tour coordinators told the publication that they feared that his tour would be canceled due to the incident after finding out about his arrest “hours” later.

As per the insider, the In Time star’s spirit was great and before confession that he should not have done that, he apologized to everybody with a “big smile.”

As per the outlet, the tour coordinator added that they are “110% motivated” to put on great shows and put everything that has happened behind them.

How did Justin Timberlake appear when he was arrested

As reported by People, an arrest report revealed the incident and the way Justin Timberlake appeared during his arrest.

The singer failed to abide by the law as the report stated that he drove through a stop sign. During the incident, he drove a BMW 2025 which failed to be on the right side of the road.

During the incident, Timberlake's eyes seemed “bloodshot and glassy.” The singer’s breath emitted a strong smell of an alcoholic drink. Along with that, his speech was slowed and he wasn't able to divide his attention. Timberlake's performance was bad during his standardized field sobriety test.

As per the outlet, a source claimed that the vocalist appeared to be ‘upset” during his court appearance. The singer is set to appear in court for his next hearing on July 26, 2024.

