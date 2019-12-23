Justin Timberlake 'on best behaviour' with wife Jessica Biel since Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal; Deets Inside

Justin Timberlake was in the news a few weeks for his PDA with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Ever since the incident, the singer-actor has reportedly on his "best behaviour" with wife Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake found himself in a controversy when photos of him holding Alisha Wainwright's hand made its way to social media. The two stars are starring in Palmer and the photos caused an uproar among fans. Soon after, the singer-actor clarified that there is nothing brewing between the two actors and it was a "strong lapse in judgement." Following his public apology, news broke out that the actor was urging his wife Jessica Biel to visit him on the sets of Palmer to assure her that nothing is going on between him and Alisha.

Now, Us Weekly reports that Justin is trying his best to mend the dent caused in his wedding following the incident. A source told the outlet that Justin is “on his best behaviour” since the incident happened. The couple is reportedly spending the holiday together. "[Jessica] is really ready for some alone time with him,” the source told the international outlet. The insider added that Justin has been extremely sweet to her and is making sure "Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort."

A few weeks ago, Justin took to Instagram to publically apologise to Jessica. In a post, he wrote, "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he added.

Check out the post below:

