Justin Timberlake Claims Having Only ‘One Martini’ As He Is Arrested for DWI; Police Say His Eyes Were 'Glassy'

Justin Timberlake has gotten entangled himself in a controversy that has got everyone talking. The singer was arrested at Sag Harbor on June 18 at 12:37 am on DWI charges. The news soon spread like wildfire after he was arrested.

Read further to learn how the singer appeared during his DWI arrest and what he said to the authorities as per the arrest report.

How did Justin Timberlake appear during his arrest?

According to People, an arrest report claims that the Sexyback singer was stopped after a police officer saw his car (BMW 2025) drive through the stop sign and “fail to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

The police said that the musician's eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and glassy” with a strong smell of an alcoholic drink emanating from Timberlake’s breath. The singer was not able to divide his attention, his speech was slowed, he was “unsteady afoot,” and the musician performed badly in all standardized field sobriety tests.

The singer was then taken to the Sag Harbor Police Headquarters where he reportedly denied taking a “chemical test” that would reveal his blood alcohol level.

As per the arrest report, the Friends With Benefits star claimed, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

More on Justin Timberlake’s arrest

As per the outlet, surveillance footage has captured the musician driving slowly on an empty street before his arrest. The footage is obtained by Hamptons.com.

A source told the publication that his wife and actress Jessica Biel wasn't with Timberlake when he was arrested.

As far as his current arrest status goes, the authorities have revealed that the singer has been released after being in police custody overnight for morning arraignment.

The police statement further read, “Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

According to People, an insider claimed that the musician seemed a little “upset” during his court appearance. His next court appearance for a hearing will be on July 26, 2024