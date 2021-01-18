Justin Timberlake CONFIRMS and reveals the name of baby #2 with Jessica Biel; Says ‘we couldn’t be happier’

Justin Timberlake recently put rumours to rest and confirmed that he did welcome a baby with Jessica Biel in summer 2020. He also revealed the baby’s name. Scroll down to see.

After months of rumours that the duo has welcomed another child, singer Justin Timberlake recently confirmed that he did welcome a second child with wife Jessica Biel. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 39-year-old pop star offered the first-ever confirmation that their little one who arrived in 2020. Prior to this, the couple, who married in 2012 and share 5-year-old son Silas, had not even revealed they were expecting. On the Ellen show, Justin said: "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

When asked how different is the experience this time around with baby number two, Justin quipped that the duo doesn’t even “see each other anymore." He then added, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

On how their first child is handling the news, the star said that Silas is thus far enjoying his new role as a big brother. "Silas is super excited," the "Cry Me a River" performer continued. "Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens." Timberlake also shared that the 5-year-old is "very good at tennis," and that he recently got a Nintendo Switch, which Justin jokingly refers to as "child crack."

