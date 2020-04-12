Justin Timberlake got his 5 year old son a bounce house to celebrate his birthday amidst quarantine

Justin Timberlake enjoys playtime with his 5-year-old son Silas as he gets him a bounce house on his birthday.

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel's son Silas turned 5 last week. Just like others, the 5-year-old baby boy too stayed home on his birthday and did not get to celebrate with his friends in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, doting parents Justin and Jessica left no stone unturned to cheer up their baby boy and celebrated his birthday with cake, Legos and a bounce house for Silas. In a conversation at The Kelly Clarkson Show, Justin Timberlake stated he has a lot of respect for parents celebrating their child's birthday while social distancing and sympathizes with them for trying to make it a special one.

The American singer also revealed how he celebrated Silas' fifth birthday and played with him in the bounce house. "I Lysoled that thing down, I'm not going to lie to you. Then I jumped until I couldn't jump anymore with him," the 39-year-old told Kelly. The father and son duo had wonderful playtime together and it seems like Justin Timberlake relived a little bit of his childhood once again. Recently, the singer also showed his goofy side as he celebrated Trolls' Day with his family.

Not long ago, Justin Timberlake also spoke about his father duties and stated that he feels," 24-hour parenting is not human." The 39-year-old has been social distancing along with his wife Jessica Biel and 5-year-old son Silas. "We thought the best way to kinda do our part…we have a place in Montana and so we came up here. We feel very lucky and kind of blessed… We’re in a place where, they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is. Just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway, maybe go for a little hike," Justin shared on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 show.

