Justin Timberlake Had ‘Lot of Therapy’ After DWI Arrest to Salvage His Relationship With Wife Jessica Biel: Report

Justin Timberlake was recently in legal hot water after being arrested for drunken driving in Sag Harbor, New York. However, he reportedly had to do a lot of therapy to save his marriage with Jessica Biel following the incident.

After going out to a hotel bar with friends one night, the singer-actor was arrested. While his lawyers insisted he had only had one drink over two hours, Timberlake ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while ability impaired.

In public, he admitted his error, hoping that others might be able to learn from it as he had. Privately, though, the backlash was tougher. Timberlake struggled with the guilt of letting Biel down again, a source disclosed to Life & Style magazine.

His arrest brought back memories of an earlier scandal—five years ago, he was snapped holding hands with a female co-star while working on Palmer in New Orleans. Biel was then pregnant with their second child. While Timberlake had denied cheating, he confessed to a moment of poor judgment after drinking too much.

"Knowing he'd let Jessica down — again. He felt ashamed," the source told the outlet.

After the incident, the couple went for serious therapy, where Timberlake altered some of his ways of life, such as limiting alcohol use and skipping late nights with single friends. Their marriage was rebuilt through his dedication, and a new sense of stability was gained. But he is said to have grown restless over time, eventually leading to this recent blunder.

Advertisement

The source added, "Justin and Jessica had a lot of therapy. He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change. He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze. He wanted a fresh start, and in time, he won Jessica over, and their marriage began to flourish again."

Resolute not to make the same mistakes of the past, Justin Timberlake is again focusing on personal betterment. The source said, "He's learning to channel stress in a healthy way instead of blowing off steam through partying." Challenges still exist, but Timberlake is committed to self-improvement—along with their marriage.