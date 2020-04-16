Justin Timberlake is impressed with Britney Spears dancing to his song; See Filthy singer's reaction

After Britney Spears dropped our jaws with her video of dancing to Filthy, Justin Timberlake broke the internet by reacting to the clip.

This quarantine just got better courtesy Britney Spears. The international singer reignited memories of her relationship with Justin Timberlake by goofing around on his song Filth. The Toxic hitmaker donned a white ensemble and soaked up the sun while twirling to the song. She shared the video addressing her controversial breakup with the singer and called him a "genius". While the internet wrapped its head around the shocking video, Justin decided to react to the clip and it broke the internet.

The singer not only liked the video but also took to the comments section to share his reaction. The singer posted a raised hands emoji before he added a few teary-eyed laughing emojis. Britney shared the video with the caption, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!

Check out his reaction below:

Apart from Justin, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears took to the comments to shower the international singer with support. "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories," she wrote. "you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!"

Meanwhile, if those who have forgotten, Britney and Justin had an ugly breakup. The two stars inferred that their relationship, which ended in 2002, came to an end due to cheating. Both the singers released songs inspired by their split. Remember Cry Me A River and Everytime? Now, it seems like there is no bad blood between the two. Britney is currently dating model Sam Asghari, while Justin is married to Jessica Biel.

