Justin Timberlake insisting wife Jessica Biel visits Palmer sets to completely douse off his PDA scandal?

Justin Timberlake wants to end the PDA photos controversy involving his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright once and for all. He is urging his wife Jessica Biel to visit her on the sets of the filming and assure her nothing is going on between the two actors.

Justin Timberlake found himself in the heart of a controversy after he was spotted with her Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright a few weeks ago. Paparazzi caught him holding her hands following their filming schedule. The photos resulted in Justin issuing a statement and apologising to his wife Jessica Biel. While it was presumed that the controversy would die down with it, a new report now suggests that Justin is trying to fix his marriage by bringing Jessica to the sets of Palmer and assure her that nothing is going on between him and Alisha.

As per a Us Weekly report, Justin has requested Jessica to fly down to New Orleans while he is shooting the movie so that she can witness for herself that there is nothing going on between him and Alisha. The source added that Jessica is planning on visiting the actor on the sets. The source added, “planning to go out together.”

The move comes after Justin took to Instagram and issued a public apology. A few days after the controversy broke open, Justin took to Instagram and confessed it was a "strong lapse in judgement." He said he had drank “way too much that night.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” his statement read.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel urged Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology & clear the air on Alisha Wainwright scandal?

Read More