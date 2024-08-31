Justin Timberlake Is Reportedly On A Health Regime To Enter Wife Jessica Biel’s ‘Good Books’

The unrest in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage has stretched on since the pop star’s DUI arrest in June. But a glimmer of hope comes with his honest attempts to better himself in the eyes of his wife, at least, with reports suggesting that the Prince of Pop has quit alcohol since his New York debacle, which took place amid Timberlake’s ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The former NSYNC member, 43, is reportedly following a health regime to chart his sobriety journey, but it seems to be an uphill battle for him. “He's on a strict health regime and trying to crawl back into his wife Jessica Biel's good books, but he's not a happy camper,” one of the many sources recently dished to RadarOnline.com.

Though keeping his promise to get it sorted out, the Prince of Pop apparently hates every bit of the sober phase.

Another source revealed that Timberlake was “busted with a vape pen” in addition to failing all his sobriety field tests before his arrest in Sag Harbor. Given the drastic impact of the smoking habit on his lungs, more so, being a singer, the insider hinted that Timberlake has chucked it “for good.”

Following the arrest, Timberlake was left with nothing to negotiate with his upset wife Jessica Biel, 42. Tired of the Selfish singer’s problematic behavior, the 7th Heaven star gave him an ultimatum to “clean up his act” or bear the risk of separation.

Fortunately, the Grammy winner mindfully promised her to stick to the new health regime, regardless of the difficulty. A third insider disclosed that, besides his DUI arrest, Timberlake’s challenge was to admit his mistake to Biel of entangling himself with “bad habits” and repair his torn image in front of his friends and family, per the source.

Biel, who shares two children with the Palmer actor, was reportedly “angry” with him while contemplating the risks he had exposed himself and others to. Therefore, she did more than just ignore her famous husband’s misdemeanor and closely observed his self-facilitated rehabilitation.

However, a different insider suggested that Timberlake was not all that jolly about his sobriety journey at the moment. He reportedly told his friends that “it's very boring because there's nothing to take the edge off, especially when he's out on the road.” Well, taking the high road will certainly do the musician’s marriage some good for now.

Earlier, it was reported that Biel’s friends were infuriated by her husband’s antics and called him a “loser” who had failed to escape his longtime label of a “cheater.” They fear that Timberlake will break her heart once again, given his history of infidelity.

On June 18, the Bye Bye Bye singer was pulled over by a police officer for running a red light in his BMW in Sag Harbor, Hamptons Village. Unable to prove his sobriety to the officer, Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence and spent the night in lock-up.

Soon after the news made headlines, the pop star’s tour flopped with organizers selling tickets for minimal prices.

