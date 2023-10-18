Justin Timberlake is trying 'not to concern himself' post-Britney Spears' BIG abortion disclosure

Britney Spears prepares to share her story with the world through the upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. Amid some major revelations, it appears that Justin is opting to keep a low profile. An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Justin is “trying not to concern himself.” Read on to know more in detail.

Justin Timberlake is trying to be nonchalant

The 42-year-old pop sensation had a high-profile romance with Britney, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. In recent revelations from the book, Britney shared her experience of having an abortion during their relationship because Justin was not ready to become a father, stating, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

While this headline-making excerpt created a buzz, Justin Timberlake seems to have chosen not to be preoccupied with what's included in Britney's new book. A source told ET, “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir, in recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife Jessica Biel] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

Before this laid-back approach, reports from Page Six had suggested that Justin was somewhat “curious” about what Britney might reveal about their relationship in her memoir and was even slightly “concerned” about it. An insider had shared that “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship," and that it was "eating at him." Since parting ways with Britney, Justin Timberlake has moved on, marrying Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple shares two children, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

About Britney Spears' memoir

In April, a source provided some insight into the content of Britney's highly anticipated book. It was described as a story of victory, covering her vulnerable moments, her childhood dreams, her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the head-shaving incident, and her long-standing family battle over her conservatorship.

However, it appears that Justin Timberlake is choosing to maintain his distance and prioritize his own family life instead of dwelling on the contents of Britney's memoir.

